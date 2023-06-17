New podcast ‘Jenerally Speaking’ quickly growing in popularity in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Turning your own perceived weakness into a major strength has become the story of Jennifer Genao’s life. She’s the host of the “Jenerally Speaking” Podcast. “Jenerally” is not a misspelling as it’s a play off the host’s name. The young beaches resident said she grew up insecure about having a deeper voice. But she has learned to turn what was an insecurity into a major strength and now a burgeoning high-profile career built around her voice.

“I get all the time my voice is good for radio,” said Genao. “I used to be very insecure about my voice. I was bullied for my voice being very deep as a woman. So you know what I took that into my own hands and turned it into a positive thing. And I was like I’m going to use that to my advantage and make a podcast out of it.”

The road to get to this point was one undertaken when she was only a teenager. Genao grew up in a military family and moved around a lot. Her family came to Northeast Florida a little less than a decade ago. Now, during that time Genao said she met countless people in Northeast Florida and wants to tell their stories. Genao said the people she met gave her the idea to get into podcasting.

“I’ve done it for about a year now,” said Genao. “I started this podcast because since I’ve been in Jacksonville, I’ve met so many amazing people and individuals and business owners. And throughout the years and going to college JU, UNF I really wanted to showcase these amazing people who have shaped my life for the better.”

Genao said of the city she loves that shining a spotlight on the positive is critical. “I think Jacksonville gets a lot of bad rep for a lot of things,” said Genao. “But it is an amazing, diverse and cultural city.”

Along the way Genao said she learned the hard way that having a top-level product like her podcast comes with grit and determination. Originally a one-woman show she purchased all the necessary equipment and taught herself what was required to make the podcast a reality. Now she hosts the show in a studio and is getting regular guests eager to get profiled on the popular show. “I was doing everything myself,” said Genao. “I got all the equipment for it. Finding all of the videos and learning how to edit. Because it’s not just pushing a button. You want it to look as professional as possible.”

Through her podcast, Genao had developed a nearly encyclopedic knowledge of many aspects of the Jacksonville area like the nightlife. She recently weighed in on the potential for downtown Jacksonville if the Jaguars do in fact build a new state-of-the-art stadium.

The podcast his not hard to find with a unique name. Just search “Jenerally Speaking” wherever you get your podcasts on places like Apple, Spotify and other podcast players.

“Topics are free form and there’s not restraints on our topics. But I have local creators, talents and businesses on there,” said Genao. “And I showcase how they’re affecting our community in Jacksonville the best way.” She’s had a variety of guests from musicians to chefs to bartenders and a Jacksonville Beach City Council member.

“When I stopped going to school and working and traveling and meeting all these great people, I was trying to think of the best way to showcase these people,” she said.

Genao will be featured on the next Episode of “Going Ringside with The Local Station.” Specifically Episode 17 which will be released on Wednesday, June 21st.