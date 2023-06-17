‘We get to save another kid’s life’: Northside community hopes newly installed speed bumps will keep others safe

Community members come together to remember 14-year-old killed by car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Community members on the Northside gathered Saturday to remember the life of a teen struck and killed by a car.

James Askew was fatally hit by a car in November 2021 on Rolling River Boulevard. The 14-year-old was on his scooter, and investigators said he didn’t check the street before trying to cross.

Judy Wards remembers how heavy the neighborhood felt after Askew was killed. Wards petitioned to have a marker with his name on it placed on the street.

“It pushed me, pushed more to go ahead, and I was determined to make sure that we did get speed bumps,” Wards said.

The speed bumps were installed almost a month ago.

Councilman Reggie Gaffney Jr. said although he’s only been in office a few months, these community members kept pressing him about when the speed bumps would be installed.

Gaffney said it’s the pressure he appreciated because it helped him fight for them even more.

Now that the speed bumps are installed, Gaffney hopes residents in the area can have a little more peace of mind.

“With these speed bumps, we get to save another kid’s life. Hopefully, we’ll never have a tragic accident like this again,” Gaffney said.

Wards said the speed bumps are also a way to ensure James Askew’s death wasn’t in vain.