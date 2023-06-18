‘Stay Woke Florida’ protest rolling through the River City Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The “Stay Woke Florida” will roll through the River City on Monday at the IBEW Union Hall.

The mobile bus tour is traveling to 15 cities across Florida to protest laws that it believes target people of color and the LGBTQ+ community and push back against recent bills signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The tour is hosted by three advocacy groups: the Florida NAACAP, the Transformative Justice Coalition, and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Organizers of “Stay Woke Florida’s” rolling protest believe that the state has become “ground zero for suppressing democratic principles, ideas and academic freedom.”

A series of travel advisories were put in place by civile rights groups in response to legislation restricting AP African American Studies and banding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs at state universities, restrictions on gender-affirming care for transgender adults and children, and a recent anti-immigration bill.

Registration and breakfast begin at 7 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.

The groups will hold a press conference from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. then the tour will head to Tallahassee and march from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The tour runs until June 23 and wraps up back in Jacksonville.