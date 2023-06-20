At least 3 people injured in Northside drive-by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple people were hurt in a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening on the Northside.

The shooting happened at 4th Avenue and Campus Avenue in the Riverview area and prompted a large response from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, three people were transported from the scene including one person with serious wounds.

Chairs and solo cups could be seen scattered on the road around 5:30 p.m., indicating that some kind of a street party was going on when the shooting happened. At least one car could be seen with a bullet hole in the window.

No other information was immediately available.

News4JAX was at the scene around 6 p.m. and this story will be updated when more information is available.