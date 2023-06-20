‘I love you’: Friends remember 23-year-old shot, killed in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Close friends of Dylonn Bealle – Veneziale remembered his life Monday night after he was found dead from a gunshot wound last week.

The 23-year-old was fatally killed in the Arlington neighborhood near Alderman Road and Eddy Road.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led to the shooting.

Dylonn’s friend, Alex, said it’s hard losing his friend.

“It’s just sad news to hear what has happened. It really surges through people and we all feel it,” he said,

Friends said they will never forget who he was as a person.

“We’re going to remember his smile. We’re going remember his heart and were always going to be thankful he was in our lives even if it was just for that quick time he was there.”

They hope the person responsible is found.

“I love you, my boy. I love you,” Alex said.

Dylonn’s mother Mary Rose Veneziale remembered her son as a “good kid.”

“He was loving, caring, always had a smile on his face. He really cared about the people who loved him,” said Veneziale.

His friends called him Venzo.

They describe him as energetic and cared for by many.

“The one thing I will always remember about Venzo is his golden smile, with a laugh that is as contagious as the flu. There was never a dull moment around him,” said Cody Taylor, his friend of 20 years.