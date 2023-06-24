SUV goes airborne, overturns in fatal Putnam County crash; 1 adult, 2 children seriously-injured

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 9-year-old was killed and three others including two children were seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Putnam County.

According to troopers, a 44-year-old driver was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17 approaching Poor Farm Road . The report said the driver failed to reduce speed around the curve, causing the sports utility vehicle to go into the unpaved shoulder.

The SUV then hit an embankment and went airborne, landing near trees and overturning, the report said. Two children were also ejected from the vehicle.

The 9-year-old died on the scene. The driver and the other two children were taken to the hospital in serious condition.