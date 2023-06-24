77º

Local News

SUV goes airborne, overturns in fatal Putnam County crash; 1 adult, 2 children seriously-injured

Staff, News4JAX

Tags: Putnam County, Palatka
FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 9-year-old was killed and three others including two children were seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Putnam County.

According to troopers, a 44-year-old driver was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17 approaching Poor Farm Road . The report said the driver failed to reduce speed around the curve, causing the sports utility vehicle to go into the unpaved shoulder.

The SUV then hit an embankment and went airborne, landing near trees and overturning, the report said. Two children were also ejected from the vehicle.

The 9-year-old died on the scene. The driver and the other two children were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.