Community to honor local civil rights activist Ben Frazier and his legacy with candlelight vigil Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friends and loved ones who knew local civil rights activist, Ben Frazier, will gather Tuesday afternoon to honor his memory during a candlelight vigil at James Weldon Johnson Park.

Frazier died on Saturday night from a long battle with cancer. He was 73.

His daughter sent News4JAX the following statement:

“It is with love and heartfelt sorrow that the family of Benjamin McVickers Frazier, Jr. shares the news of his passing just one day after his 73rd. He was surrounded by family and close friends as he courageously ended his nine-month battle with cancer at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Shands Hospital in Jacksonville”

RELATED: ‘Feeling disbelief, shock, fear’: Activist Frazier Frazier battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Frazier was a long-time broadcast journalist who became the first Black anchor of a major news show in Jacksonville. He also hosted the noon newscast at WJXT.

He was also an award-winning civil and human rights leader, a tireless voice for the voiceless even as he underwent cancer treatment.

Frazier announced his cancer diagnosis back in October in a statement released on Facebook, saying he was “feeling disbelief, shock, fear and anger” about learning he had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The community activist was an inspiration to many people in Jacksonville.

Kimberly Allen with 904Ward said Frazier was fearless and focused on his mission. But there was a side of him not many knew.

“When he’s in front of the camera, he is you know, baritone voice and he is very stern in what he’s saying. But he is a very loving and caring, harmless person, really, who just really loved our city,” said Allen.

MORE: After years of interviewing Ben Frazier, here’s what I learned about the Jacksonville civil rights activist

Numerous statements sharing condolences have been pouring in to remember the community activist.

I want to extend my condolences to Mr. Ben Frazier’s family. Just like many of you, I was shocked and saddened by the passing of a great giant. Ben Frazier was and still is a pillar in our community. He fought for the equal treatment of people and stood unapologetically for his beliefs no matter what side of the line it fell on. Being a witness to his passion during our City Council meetings, he made me “see” him, pay attention to him and respect the impact he had on our laws and the lives of others in and throughout Jacksonville and both nationally and internationally. For that, he will never be forgotten. He is forever etched in history. Jacksonville City Council member Reggie Gaffney J

Ben Frazier was truly a force of nature. His legendary voice won’t just be remembered because of its tenor, but more for its global impact. I was a child when I met Mr. Frazier, as a friend of my mother. They worked together in broadcasting. He was one of the reasons that I wanted to become a news anchor and reporter. While his career was unprecedented and a pattern for success, he would remind me that his life was also a series of lessons in what not to do. I am honored that as an adult he became my friend. We often shared special moments, conversations, and text messages. As a newly elected member of the Jacksonville City Council, I am a direct result of the legacy of Ben Frazier’s work. Looking back on his emails, he would always make salutation saying, “My Leader.” Today, as a local member of our Black Journalists Association, I hope to lead by celebrating a life well-lived. I am thankful for his grace and friendship. Though he has transitioned, the work that he started assures his legacy. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, our NABJ family, and the Northside Coalition. May he rest powerfully and may his memory always be a blessing. City Council Member Rahman Johnson

The vigil will start at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.