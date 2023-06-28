Florida aims to one-up Tennessee by opening world’s largest Buc-ee’s

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Tennessee just announced that the state now has the largest Buc-ee’s in the country. Then Florida said, “Hold my beer — and ‘Beaver nuggets.’”

Florida has a new Buc-ee’s store coming soon that will beat out Knoxville’s 74,000 square feet location — with 120 gas pumps.

The new Marion County location in Florida, scheduled to open in 2025, will be located near Interstate 75, north of Ocala, and will feature an 80,000-square-foot travel center, according to WKMG.

That’s right, Tennessee — we’ve got you by 6,000 square feet!

In April, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded a $4 million grant to help build a new interchange at Interstate 75 in Ocala. DeSantis said when the interchange is completed at NW 49th Street, it will be completed at the same time as a brand new Buc-ee’s gas station to be built in the same area.

DeSantis said the new Ocala location will be “massive” with 120 pumps and 720 parking spaces, along with the 80,000-square-foot store.

“They make so much stuff. They have those ‘Beaver nuggets,’ they have all kinds of barbecue they make. It’s basically like the Shangri-La of service stations when you go into a Buc-ee’s,” DeSantis said.

Buc-ee’s has two locations in Florida — St. Augustine and Daytona Beach, and two in Georgia — Calhoun and Warner Robins.

Buc-ee’s is an American chain of country stores, gas stations, and electric vehicle chargers created and owned by Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, headquartered in Lake Jackson, Texas, the company said.