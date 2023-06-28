St. Johns County offers free beach shuttle service for Independence Day weekend

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Your feet and wallet will be thanking you this Independence Day weekend when you shuttle to the beach — for free!

St. Johns County, in partnership with the Tourist Development Council, is offering beachgoers free shuttle service to and from the beach on one of the busiest weekends of the year.

The free shuttle service will take beachgoers to Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park and the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 1, through Tuesday, July 4, weather permitting, according to a release.

The Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park shuttle will transport beach visitors between Cornerstone Park, 1046 A1A N., and Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park, which provides direct access to the beach. The St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier shuttle will transport beach visitors between St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A S., and the Pier parking lot, which provides direct access to Pier amenities and the beach, the release stated.

The shuttles will run every 20 minutes with the last shuttle departing from the beaches to the designated parking locations at 4 p.m.

St. Johns County Beach Services will provide updates on shuttle service, beach access, and driving conditions via the Reach the Beach mobile app available for free download at http://m.appbuild.io/stjohnsc6 and on Facebook and Twitter (@SJCBeaches). For additional information, the public may call St. Johns County Beach Services at 904-209-0331.

For details on beach access, policies, safe driving tips, and conditions, visit http://www.co.st-johns.fl.us/Beaches/Policy.aspx. For guidance on beach safety, visit http://www.co.st-johns.fl.us/Beaches/Safety.aspx.