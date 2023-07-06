‘No one can break my girl’: Mother shares update of teen girl stabbed 15 times at Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A teenage girl who was stabbed 15 times outside a Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant met the bystander who stepped in to help during the incident. The update comes more than a month after the incident that left the teen, her mother, and that bystander hurt.

The girl’s mother made the announcement on a GoFundMe page. She wrote in part:

“We got to meet our HERO Kennedy Armstrong! What an incredible young man, so blessed to call him family. Kennedy acted without hesitation or fear, and that is beyond admirable. The smile on Madison’s face remains priceless, No one can break my girl.”

The stabbing happened in the parking lot of Mr. Chubby’s Saturday, June 3rd. We’ve now learned the teenage girl — Madison Schemitz — will provide an in-person update Friday on how she’s doing and will thank all the people who’ve supported her through her recovery.

The man arrested for the stabbing, Spencer Pearson, is in jail for attempted murder and aggravated assault.