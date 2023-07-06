Woman who owns Lakeshore home where decomposed body found arrested, but questions remain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The woman who owns the Lakeshore home where a decomposed body was found on Wednesday has been arrested.

Property records show Shannon McCarthy, who owns the house on Colonial Avenue where unidentified human remains were found on the front porch, was arrested early Thursday morning and accused of sending a written threat, according to jail records.

An arrest report from earlier this year said McCarthy’s domestic partner is Heather Sheppard.

Sheppard, 43, was reported missing by her family and they said she has not been seen since last Thursday.

While no official word has been given, Sheppard’s family did say Thursday they have been given an early indication that the body found on the porch was Sheppard.

Online court records show a history of domestic disputes at the home between the two women. In January, McCarthy was arrested and charged with battery against Sheppard. She was set to have one final court appearance later this month ahead of trial in that case.

Sheppard told JSO she was in fear for her life because of text messages sent by McCarthy on Feb. 5. She also told police she was still dealing with head injuries from a domestic assault by McCarthy on Jan 29.

McCarthy was set to appear in front of a judge Thursday afternoon on the threats charges but did not appear because of an unspecified disease.

During the hearing, the judge indicated that the alleged victim in the threats case was dead.

The medical examiner is expected to make the final determination on the identity of the body found as well as the cause of death.

Neighbors told News4JAX they’ve seen the couple at the home. Many of them said they noticed a strong, foul odor over the last few days and were horrified to learn that a body was found at the home.

“I just thought there was a dead cat or a dead rat. It sort of kind of smelled like because I’ve never been around a dead body before,” neighbor Tommy Taylor said.

JSO said the unidentified remains were found around 3 p.m. at the home on Colonial Avenue and one person at the home was detained during what JSO called a “death investigation.”

JSO did confirm that Sheppard has stayed at the home where the body was found and records and social media posts show they were in a relationship.

Adding another wrinkle to the story, JSO confirmed Thursday morning that a woman with a connection to the home where the body was found who has been missing since last Saturday was found safe.

JSO put out a notice at 3 a.m. on Thursday morning that said it was looking for Hailey McCarthy, 32. Hailey McCarthy, the sister of Shannon McCarthy, was found around 9 a.m.

JSO said Hailey McCarthy has reportedly been diagnosed with Autism.

Records show the mother of the two sisters died in 2018 and her older sister assumed care, but Hailey no longer lives with her. During one investigation, Sheppard told police McCarthy accused her of being the reason Hailey no longer lives with her.

According to a report from 2009, Hailey said she saw her sister beating up her mother.

News4JAX asked JSO where Hailey was found and if she was being questioned by investigators, but did not get an immediate response.

A woman who said she and McCarthy dated back in 2019 called the current situation bizarre and said Shannon McCarthy moved to Jacksonville to take care of her sister Hailey.

McCarthy is being held without bond.

She has court dates set for July 25 and July 27.

Sheppard’s daughter, Mikayla Sheppard, spoke shared this statement with News4JAX about her missing mother:

“Just make sure they know that she was loud and vibrant and loving and that she made me feel safe and accepted, wanted and beautiful. She had us so young and she tried to be the best mom she could. She deserved better than this. I love her and I will always love her. I am proud to be hers.”

Her daughter also said she was not ready to say goodbye and that “24 [years old] is too young to not have a mom, especially in these circumstances.”

“I was so scared this would be the outcome but I hoped so much. I feel lost,” her daughter said.