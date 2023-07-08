Dr. Greene has children’s room named after her to celebrate contributions, service as DCPS superintendent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Guests came together Friday to witness the reveal of the Dr. Diana Greene Children’s Reading Place at the Jacksonville Public Library Main Campus on Laura Street.

The community celebration commemorated the many milestones and successes of outgoing Duval County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Diana Greene, who retired at the end of the school year.

Greene said she was surprised to have a room dedicated to her. Mayor Donna Deegan’s team also gave the retiring superintendent a proclamation, which recognized July 7 as Dr. Diana Greene Day in Jacksonville.

Greene led the school district through tumultuous times while severing in the role since 2018.

“I’m leaving this district better than I found it, and I am satisfied with what we have done for the past five years celebrating our students and what I would really say to anyone who would criticize is come out of the stands, get off the bench and get in the game,” Greene said.

In 2020, school leaders faced an unforeseen challenge in the COVID-19 pandemic. DCPS became one of the first school districts in the nation to deliver education to students at home.

In one week, Greene orchestrated the transformation of all schools to Duval HomeRoom, a fully online learning environment that connected students and teachers, giving children a much-needed place to remain engaged with friends and instruction.

Under Greene’s leadership, Duval County voters approved a half-cent sales tax that the district said would raise about $1 billion over 15 years to improve security and replace and repair aging school buildings amid cuts in state funding. Voters also approved a one-mill increase to support increased teacher pay.

The district also increased the number of schools achieving an “A” grade, removed all schools from the state’s turnaround list and cut the number of low-performing schools by more than half under Greene’s leadership.

She was named Florida Superintendent of the Year in 2021 and was a finalist for the 2022 Council of the Great City School Urban Educator of the Year award.

Greene’s retirement doesn’t begin until July 24.

Though she is not ready to announce what’s next for her, she said her why revolves around helping children. She said she thinks her next opportunity will center around students and how she can support them.