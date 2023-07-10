75º

Man arrested in Tampa, accused in Westside murder

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Henry Cotton, 31, is accused of second-degree murder. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested in Tampa and accused in connection with a shooting death in Jacksonville last month.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Henry Cotton, 31, was arrested July 1 and accused of second-degree murder.

One day before Cotton’s arrest, JSO responded to a shooting in the 9400 block of 103rd Street. Officers found a man who had been shot and he later died at a local hospital.

Cotton was arrested after a brief investigation with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Tampa Police Department.

Cotton is also accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and auto theft.

After his arrest, Cotton was taken back to Jacksonville and is currently being held at the Duval County Pre-Trial Detention Center on no bond.

