2 teens indicted in ‘execution-style’ murders of Baker County men

Curtis Austin (left) and Waylon Hannah indicted on two counts of first-degree murder.

MACCLENNY, Fla. – A grand jury has indicted two teenagers who were accused in the “brutal” double shooting of two men in Baker County last year.

According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Curtis Austin and Waylon Hannah were indicted Monday on two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting that happened on Sawtooth Road in July 2022.

Austin was 16 at the time of his arrest in January and Hannah was 19.

Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden earlier this year described the shooting as an “execution-style murder.”

David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas were found fatally shot in Macclenny, investigators said. Family members said the two men were close friends who had been living together.

Rhoden said in January that a third man was also arrested on charges of accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.

The sheriff said investigators determined that on July 30 at least two people went to the house on Sawtooth Road and Sigers and Thomas were both fatally shot. Several firearms were taken from the home.

“So far, the detectives have been able to determine there’s been an alleged dispute from a prior incident between one of the victims and at least one of the suspects,” Rhoden said.

Both defendants have remained in custody since detectives arrested them in January and are now being denied bond.

“BCSO is grateful for its partnership with the Office of the State Attorney throughout this investigation, as well as the decision rendered by the grand jury,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.