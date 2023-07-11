Man accused of orchestrating Jared Bridegan’s murder appears briefly in court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The man accused of planning the death of a St. Johns County father of four last year appeared briefly in Duval County court on Tuesday for a routine pre-trial hearing.

Mario Fernandez faces first degree murder, conspiracy and child abuse charges in the death of 33-year-old Jared Bridegan, his wife’s ex-husband, who was killed in February 2022.

The judge checked in with the attorneys’ status during Tuesday’s hearing. The defense said it was still reviewing discovery material provided by prosecutors. The judge set the next pre-trial date for 9 a.m. Aug. 1.

Prosecutors have announced that they will seek the death penalty against Fernandez if he is convicted of Bridegan’s murder.

Fernandez, 34, who is accused of orchestrating the murder conspiracy that ended with Bridegan’s death, was arrested in March and charged with first-degree murder with a weapon, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse in connection with the shooting death of Bridegan.

When the prosecutor read the death penalty filing out loud to the court, she said Bridegan was murdered for financial gain. Prior to that revelation, there had been no mention of a possible motive or any previous talk about money being a factor.

Bridegan’s widow, Kirsten, was in the courtroom when prosecutors made the announcement about seeking the death penalty if Fernandez is convicted. She released a statement on social media after that hearing:

“The announcement today is another significant step toward justice. The knowledge that the State (is) pursuing the death penalty for Mario Fernandez Saldana is welcome news because it signifies determination and the relentless pursuit of justice for Jared, our family, and the community. We aren’t backing down to those involved in the heinous, cold-blooded murder of my husband in front of our daughter.

I take comfort knowing (Jared’s children from his previous marriage) are not living with Mario and I hope all evil surrounding them and our family will be removed in due time.

Jared is loved and missed more than words can express and we deeply feel his loss. While we know he is gone, we take comfort in knowing the prosecution team and law enforcement remain unrelenting in their efforts and are committed to holding everyone involved in Jared’s murder accountable. They continue to have our support and gratitude.”

Fernandez pleaded not guilty to the charges against him when he was arraigned, and prosecutors have said they are not offering him a plea deal in the case.

Bridegan was shot and killed in Jacksonville Beach after dropping off his two oldest children at his ex-wife’s home. He had stopped to remove a tire from the roadway and was ambushed, investigators say.

He was shot multiple times while his 2-year-old daughter was still strapped in her car seat a few feet away. Her presence prompted the felony child abuse charge against Fernandez.

According to his indictment, Fernandez wrote three checks to the confessed gunman, Henry Tenon.

Fernandez had been Tenon’s landlord, and investigators say phone records revealed more than 70 calls between the men before and after Bridegan’s murder.

Tenon pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing Bridegan and has agreed to testify against Fernandez and anyone else who might be charged. Tenon faces a minimum of 15 years in prison as part of the plea agreement.

Fernandez’s wife, who was Bridegan’s ex-wife, has not been charged and maintains her innocence in connection with the case.