Water restored to Baldwin homes, businesses after main line repair; boil water notice in effect

BALDWIN, Fla. – The entire Town of Baldwin was without water Tuesday for about seven hours as crews worked to repair a break on the town’s main water line at the northwest intersection of Oliver and Main streets.

The outage, which affect 1,400 residents and businesses, began at 1 p.m. and workers at several local businesses told News4JAX water was restored around 8 p.m.

Crews were still out Wednesday morning finishing patchwork on the main water line.

Now that water service has been restored, all Baldwin residents will be under a precautionary boil water notice for three days, town officials announced.

They advise residents to boil all water used for drinking and cooking for at least one minute or to use bottled water until the boil water notice is lifted.

“We have the market. We also have Dollar General. We have a couple of convenience stores that sell water. So if anyone needs water, then that’s where they can go get that,” Assistant Town Clerk Misty Sloan said. “Be patient. Yeah, I know. It’s rough sometimes. But be patient.”

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

The process typically takes three to four business days.

Officials said they will notify residents if they need to continue boiling water after the fourth day.

Anyone with questions can call Baldwin Town Hall at 904-266-5030.