Jacksonville teen in running for the ‘Ultimate Mullet’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Duval County teen is vying for an extremely important title that will grant him unlimited bragging rights — the Ultimate Mullet.

John “John-Boat” Macleod — who attends Fletcher High School — is going head-to-head, or rather, hair-to-hair, with more than a dozen other teens hoping to be this year’s winner.

Macleod’s bio says, “I started growing my mullet about 2 years ago. I love to fish and the sun is really strong here, especially on the water and I got tired of my neck getting burned. The John-Boat keeps the sun off my neck. I also noticed that my mullet makes people happy. I get compliments from people at the gym and smiles and fist-bumps at the grocery store. Who knew sun protection could bring so much joy?”

You may remember that last year, Fisher Monds, a 15-year-old from Hilliard, won second place in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. He visited The Morning Show to share his hair routine.

The competition began on July 12 and runs until July 16. Click here to cast your vote.

All proceeds and funds raised from the mullet events go to Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors to help our military veterans.