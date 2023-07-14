Vehicle linked to child abduction located on Jacksonville’s westside, children safe

Children found safe after Flagler County deputies issue BOLO for father who took the children

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The minivan connected to a child abduction in Flagler County was located Friday afternoon on Interstate 10 near Baldwin, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office issued a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) order for a grey Toyota Sienna minivan after deputies said a father who did not have custody over his children took his daughter and son.

The children were found safe, and the father was taken into custody.

It’s unclear what charges he faces.