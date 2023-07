NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally struck Sunday morning by a vehicle traveling on State Road 200 in Nassau County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A 44-year-old man was driving on SR-200 near Mount Olive Road when a man was walking in the grass median near the road.

The report said the man stepped off the road and walked into the path of the pick-up truck, causing the vehicle to hit him.

The man died on the scene.

The driver suffered minor injuries.