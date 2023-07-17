Mosquitos: What attracts them and who to call for free help getting rid of them

They can ruin your backyard barbecue and also carry diseases. Randy Wishard, chief of mosquito control for the city of Jacksonville, joined us on The Morning Show for some advice to get rid of the pesky pests.

The city of Jacksonville’s Mosquito Control department has seen a 200% increase in the number of calls from residents complaining about the pesky insects.

“The rain from June and July has saturated the ground, so when we get afternoon storms it just adds to the wet soil, creating a breeding ground for mosquitos,” explained Randy Wishard, Chief of Mosquito Control for the city of Jacksonville.

Wishard said the best steps residents can take to prevent mosquitos from breeding on their property is something he calls, tip and toss.

“Artificial containers, as we call them, flower pots, gutters, anything they can tip and toss will help tremendously to prevent water from becoming stagnant,” he said.

Female mosquitos lay their eggs in stagnant water and the insects quickly multiply.

Mosquito control uses an ultra-low volume mosquito spray at night, when the insects are most active, in the city to kill the insects.

Residents can call mosquito control and schedule a technician inspection to help assess any problem you have with the insects and can order a spray treatment for your neighborhood.

Call 630-CITY (2489) to set up an appointment. The inspection and spraying are free.

We're focusing on what attracts mosquitos and other pesky insects to our backyards and property. Dr. Roberto Pereira, an insect expert with the University of Florida, joined us on The Morning Show to share some advice.

Don’t be a mosquito magnet

There are other steps you can take to reduce your chances of becoming a mosquito magnet. You may not realize this, but the insects are attracted to certain colors.

“They are usually attracted to darker colors,” said Dr. Roberto Pereira, an entomologist with the University of Florida. “Darker colors because that mimics animals they normally feed on.”

Pereira suggested that if you spend any time outdoors in the evening, you should wear lighter-colored clothing to avoid being targeted by the blood-sucking insects.

Pereira also said mosquitos feed on flowers for sugar to survive. You should avoid any scents that mimic flowers to avoid being bitten, including perfumes, cologne and scented body lotions.

Mosquitos are also drawn to carbon dioxide. Bigger people tend to emit more carbon dioxide, which is why they often find themselves the target of a mosquito’s bite, along with pregnant women.

This is also the reason why when you sweat, mosquitos are drawn to you.

“That’s the cue that they have a live animal around so that’s the smell they are going after. If you are sweating more and producing more CO2, it’s creating the attraction to yourself,” said the entomologist.

Consumer Reports tested more than 50 insect sprays for personal use. Click here to see which ones performed the best.

News4JAX also tested a military-grade insect repellent called the Inzecto and it performed very well in getting rid of mosquitos without emitting any sprays. It was designed for military troops.

The city of Atlantic Beach also tested it and is using it in its public spaces. Click here to learn more about the Inzecto, which was designed by a researcher at the University of Florida.