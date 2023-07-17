Washout on A1A in Flagler Beach diverts traffic until Monday

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A washout along State Road A1A in Flagler Beach causing hazards for drivers forced officials to divert traffic until repairs can be made.

The shoulder washout diverted traffic from A1A on South Oceanshore Boulevard, near the water tower, Sunday to Clubhouse Drive, the Flagler Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The alternative route will remain in place throughout Monday.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said the Florida Department of Transportation and other officials were assessing the damage.

A sea turtle nest was found near the washout, and law enforcement said repairs will not disrupt the nest.