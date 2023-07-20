Homeowner questions EV safety after fire destroys her Nocatee home

NOCATEE, Fla. – Jennifer Ruotolo is busy packing up her life after bringing home a 2023 Mercedes Benz EQE350+.

Her Nocatee home was destroyed in a fire sparked by the electric car. It was a loaner from Mercedes Benz while her personal car was getting serviced.

The 2023 EQE350+ was in the garage when it caught fire Wednesday morning. Ruotolo said she wishes she never brought the car home.

Nocatee car fire (Jennifer Ruotolo)

“It was parked in the garage, about 22 hours and then it caught fire,” Ruotolo said. “I was at work. About 8:30 and my husband heard a hiss and a pop, and he went into the garage full of smoke. It engulfed in flames and exploded.”

Ruotolo said the car wasn’t even charging when it went up in flames. Her home of five years is soot-filled and she spent much of Thursday morning evaluating what personal belongings are worth saving.

“Engulfed the entire garage, and as you can see to the attic, and to the second floor and we believe the house is a tear down.”

Mercedes Benz has issued a recall for 2023 EQE350 models because the cars might not alert drivers to battery malfunctions.

The St. Johns County Fire Marshall is still investigating the exact cause of this fire but he’s urging electric car owners be aware of the potential risks associated with lithium-ion batteries.

“As a loaner vehicle, we expected it would function and be safe,” Ruotolo said. “I could be biased but I don’t think they’re ready for market. This is Mercedes brand. I can’t speak for all of them, but I would not recommend buying one anytime soon.”

Ruotolo said the damages to her home are well over a million dollars but what’s most important is that her family is safe.

Nocatee car fire (Jennifer Ruotolo)

“I feel blessed that my husband is alive. He was right on the next side of the wall. He could be, should be dead and he’s alive and our puppy is alive so I’m thankful for that. This could have been devastating and lifechanging but at this point it is just a challenge.”

News4JAX reached out to Mercedes Benz corporate headquarters for comment on this story but is still waiting for a response. The battery recall for EQE350s was issued this May and at that time, the company said it wasn’t aware of any accidents or injuries due to battery malfunctions.

The St. Johns County Fire Marshall said there’s a few things you can do to minimize fire risk if you have an EV at home.

Regularly inspect your car for any signs of damage – like dents, punctures, or leaks. Any issues should be addressed promptly by a certified technician. Only use charging equipment that is specifically recommended by the vehicle manufacturer and follow all instructions for proper use. Avoid overcharging the vehicle’s battery, as this can increase the risk of a fire. Store the car in a well-ventilated area, away from flammable materials, and make sure that there are no obstructions that could prevent the vehicle’s cooling system from functioning properly.

You should never try to put out an electric car fire by yourself. The batteries can be extremely hard to put out once they catch fire and fire officials recommend you don’t use a fire extinguisher either.

The best thing you can do is call 911 and wait for emergency crews to help.