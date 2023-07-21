Child shot in throat from outside home on Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 9-year-old child was shot in the throat while they were inside a home on West 19th Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

There were 7 people inside the home when shots were fired shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, police said.

JSO believes 2 or 3 people fired into the home, and that the people involved knew each other.

Scene of area on W 19th St. (WJXT)

The child is in critical, but stable condition.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether it was a drive-by shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or you can contact CrimeStoppers if you would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.