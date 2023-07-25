LIVE: 3 cranes traveling from China via St. Johns River arrive in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sector Jacksonville is overseeing the escort of the motor vessel Zhen Hua 28 which will be transiting the St. Johns River bringing three cranes to Jacksonville, USCG Southeast said.
