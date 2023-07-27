St. Augustine City Commission approves daytime center to address unsheltered population

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The city of St. Augustine was gathering input from the community on ways to address unsheltered homelessness. There were several public meetings this week to hear from businesses, residents, and stakeholders to come up with a strategic plan to provide services to those in need.

During Thursday’s 1:30 meeting, about a dozen people showed up and agreed the unsheltered needs more options for places to go.

One person mentioned how she often hears of problems with homelessness on St. George Street and downtown St. Augustine.

On St. George Street, Brian Mehart sits in the shade and plays his xylophone. “I’ve had people say I heard you on St. George Street and you sound so good. And throw me a 50-dollar bill,” said Mehart.

For now, this is his work. He said he doesn’t have a home and hasn’t had one for the last three months. So, he hangs out in the shade, around the corner from businesses like Tervis.

TAKE THE SURVEY: How would you like to see St. Augustine homelessness addressed?

We asked Tervis Sales Associate Brianna Wilson if the unsheltered population has an effect on business. “Sometimes the numbers can plummet if they are gathered up a lot in the shady areas on a hotter day,” said Wilson. “It seems to scare a lot of business away but usually there is no actual issue that stems from it.”

City leaders shared how St. Augustine saw a 33% increase in the homeless population. They want to address it with the “Homeless Strategic Plan”. Within this year, their goal is to open a daytime center for those who are unsheltered.

They can spend the day there, take a shower, do laundry, get mail, and have access to different non-profit service providers. This is not an overnight center and those who come in are not required to use the service from the non-profit service providers.

The center will be at 9290 South Dixie. Right now, there are two buildings on the property. One of them has to be torn down. If the other is approved, this is where the center will be held.

Code Enforcement Manager Barry Fox said this will be a safe place without judgement to help those who want it.

Wilson said this is in line with what she thinks can help. “I think anywhere that can have air conditioning and just somewhere to avoid the elements, even for a little time because they usually don’t stick around long. They just come by to sit there for a minute and then they’re off. They are not here to cause an issue,” said Wilson.

Mehart says she showers at a friend’s then finds a place on the street to sleep. Then bright and early he’s back to playing his xylophone. He said he helps set the tone on St. George Street.

But he hopes the city can change the tone for those who are unsheltered – and get them more than what’s available now. “Give them a place to stay. That’s all I can say,” said Mehart.

Fox said the housing aspect for those who are unhoused is a much higher conversation, but it is a conversation that is coming.

The city survey asks people about gaps for service for those are who are unhoused.

So far, the rough data shows 575 responses, 60 from service providers, 500 from businesses and residents, and 30 to 40 from those who consider themselves homeless.