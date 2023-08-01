Man accused of murder after girlfriend’s body found in trunk to appear in court Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man who was charged with murder after police said his girlfriend’s body was found in the trunk of his rental car will face a judge Tuesday to enter his plea.

Pierre Pinard, 53, is charged in connection with the death of 46-year-old Rosemene Decius, who worked at the United States Postal Service.

Decius was reported missing July 7 by her daughter after she hadn’t heard from her mother all day, which was unusual. USPS told the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office that Decius hadn’t been to work, and JSO’s missing person unit searched the area of Hampton Landing Drive.

After a search of Decius’ home, according to a JSO report, investigators learned that there was a struggle and saw what looked like a pool of blood in a bed, leading them to suspect foul play.

Evidence from the home led investigators to list Pinard as a person of interest in her disappearance. Police said Decius and Pinard were in a relationship and lived together.

Pinard was also seen coming and going from the house in a silver Chevy Malibu several times that morning. The car was a rental. When police got a warrant for his car, the report said, they found Decius’ body inside the trunk of the car that was parked in the garage.

Pinard told police he got into an argument with Decius, and she came at him with a knife and that he grabbed her to avoid being stabbed. Officers asked if he considered calling 911, and he said he was “out of his mind in panic and did not think about it.”

Pinard was arrested and charged with murder.

He has been held without bond since his arrest.

According to JSO, Pinard’s background only includes a few traffic citations.