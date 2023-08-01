90º
National Night Out events — do they work?

Events aim to build strong ties with law enforcement agencies, people in their communities

Jim Piggott, Reporter

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is planning on getting to know their neighbors Tuesday night during the annual National Night Out event.

National Night Out events aim to strengthen relationships between law enforcement officers and the people in their communities. It started in the 1980s and has now reached all 50 states, involving 38 million neighbors.

The annual event’s purpose is to build trust and a sense of community. But do they work?

We want to know: Do you think events such as National Night Out have an impact on our local communities?

Jim Piggott is the reporter to count on when it comes to city government and how it will affect the community.

