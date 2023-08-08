Man drowns in apartment complex pool in Sunbeam area, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man drowned Monday night in the pool at an apartment complex on Sunbeam Road just east of San Jose Boulevard, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said they were still working to identify the man, so it’s unclear if he lives at the complex.

Someone who lives at the complex called 911 just before 9 p.m. Monday after seeing the man alone in the community pool, police said.

First responders found the man unresponsive in the water and officers and paramedics performed CPR but could not save him. He died at the scene.

Police are trying to find witnesses or surveillance videos that might show how the man ended up in the pool. They said there are no gates or locks to keep people out of the community’s pool.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the JSO non-emergency number: (904) 630-0500 or the Crime Stoppers hotline: 1-866-845-TIPS.