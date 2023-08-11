Neptune Beach to swear in Michael Key as new police chief

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Neptune Beach will swear in its new police chief Friday evening. Chief Michael Key took over the role after the resignation of former Police Chief Richard Pike. Pike now serves as city manager.

Chief Key has served with the Neptune Beach Police Department for the last 18 years. He was born and raised in Jacksonville. Chief Key started his career as a volunteer firefighter with St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, August 11, at 6 p.m.