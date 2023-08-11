Resentencing begins Monday for woman convicted of helping kidnap, bury elderly Jacksonville couple alive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The woman convicted of helping kidnap an elderly Jacksonville couple and bury them alive will be back in court Monday for a re-sentencing hearing.

Tiffany Cole was sentenced to death in connection with the 2005 crime, but since the jury’s recommendations were not unanimous, she has been granted a new sentencing hearing.

Related: Resentencing trial continues for one of the men convicted of burying local couple alive

Cole and three others kidnapped and robbed Reggie and Carol Sumner — who both had health issues — then drove them to a remote part of Charlton County, Georgia and buried the couple alive.

Cole is one of only three women on Florida’s death row.

It should be noted that current Florida law requires only an 8 to 4 jury recommendation for Cole to be re-sentenced to death.