Shootout between 2 vehicles on Lem Turner Road sends 1 man to hospital

SUV that was abandoned following a shootout on Lem Turner Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was injured Thursday evening during a shootout between two vehicles on Lem Turner Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said two vehicles were driving southbound near the College Park neighborhood around 6 p.m. when people inside the two cars started firing at each other.

When it was over, one of the vehicles, a red Cadillac SUV riddled with bullet holes, was abandoned in the middle of the road. The second vehicle drove off and no description was given by JSO.

Minutes after the shooting, a man who may have been riding inside the SUV showed up at a Jacksonville fire station and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO believes there was more than one person inside the SUV that was abandoned and is searching for all of the possible suspects involved.

No other information was immediately available.

The road was temporarily closed but was expected to reopen by 9 p.m.

JSO said it does not believe that the shooting Thursday evening is related to a shooting death that happened nearby on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information, including the “Good Samaritan” who brought the shooting victim to the fire station, is asked to contact JSO.