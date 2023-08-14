97º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

5 taken to hospital after fire breaks out on ship at Mayport Navy base

Crew Puts Out Fire onboard USS Churchill

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Jacksonville, SKY4, Navy, Mayport
2 transported to hospital after fire breaks out on ship at Mayport Navy Base (News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Five people were taken to a hospital Monday around 10:40 a.m. after a fire broke out at Naval Station Mayport on the USS Winston S. Churchill — a guided missile destroyer, officials confirmed.

The ship’s crew extinguished the fire and de-smoked the affected spaces.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation. It’s unclear why the other three people were transported.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was also called in to assist after the fire broke out around 11 a.m. but said the fire was extinguished before it arrived on the base.

The Navy is investigating the cause of the fire and determining the extent of the damage.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

email

twitter

instagram