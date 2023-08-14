5 taken to hospital after fire breaks out on ship at Mayport Navy base

2 transported to hospital after fire breaks out on ship at Mayport Navy Base

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Five people were taken to a hospital Monday around 10:40 a.m. after a fire broke out at Naval Station Mayport on the USS Winston S. Churchill — a guided missile destroyer, officials confirmed.

The ship’s crew extinguished the fire and de-smoked the affected spaces.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation. It’s unclear why the other three people were transported.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was also called in to assist after the fire broke out around 11 a.m. but said the fire was extinguished before it arrived on the base.

The Navy is investigating the cause of the fire and determining the extent of the damage.