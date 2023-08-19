89º
Jacksonville-based AEW on pace for biggest pro wrestling event in history

Reports All Elite Wrestling has sold more tickets for “All In” than biggest WrestleMania ever

Scott Johnson, Reporter/weekend anchor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This is perhaps a “watershed moment” for Jacksonville-based All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Multiple reports came out Friday night that AEW had sold 80,846 tickets for its “All In” pay-per-view in Wembley Stadium next Sunday, August 27th. That eclipses the old record held by WWE WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, which sold 80,709 tickets.

There is some discrepancy in the actual number of people who attended WrestleMania 32 as WWE reported it was 101,763 but the actual tickets sold were not as much as the AEW event.

This is a big moment for AEW, which started its company in 2019 at then-TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Since then the company has expanded to multiple national wrestling shows each week on TNT, TBS and elsewhere. The company has completed multiple media deals to show its programming on various continents. This has led to a debate on whether the company is the second biggest pro wrestling promotion behind WWE. This issue was discussed in-depth on a recent episode of the “Going Ringside” Podcast.

The company was founded by the son of Jacksonville Jaguars Owner Shad Khan, Tony Khan. While Shad technically is the money man behind the company, Tony is the owner and operates the company.

The “All-In” Pay-per-view is by far the biggest event ever for AEW. The company recently announced its card for the event. It will be held at Wembley Stadium in London, which is the same facility the Jacksonville Jaguars have played their London games numerous times. Shad Khan also attempted to purchase the stadium years ago but was unsuccessful.

This is happening as WWE is in the process of merging with UFC in a multi-billion dollar deal.

Scott is a multi-Emmy Award Winning Anchor and Reporter, who also hosts the "Going Ringside With The Local Station" Podcast. Scott has been a journalist for 25 years, covering stories including six presidential elections, multiple space shuttle launches and dozens of high-profile murder trials.

