Macclenny man sentenced to 10 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Macclenny man was sentenced to 10 months in prison on Wednesday for felony and misdemeanor charges related to his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors said the actions of Brad Weeks, 44, and others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Weeks will also have two years of supervised release with 12 months of home detention, and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors had asked for a two-year sentence.

Weeks was found guilty on Dec. 9, 2022, following a bench trial before U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan of obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to evidence presented during the trial and court documents, as early as Dec. 23, 2020, Weeks announced he was going to Washington, D.C., and anticipated that if the former President was not kept in power, Weeks and others would “burn the whole f*cking thing down.” Weeks also claimed, “We will be packing.”

On Jan. 6, 2021, Weeks attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse, then marched to the Capitol building with co-defendant Jonathan Daniel Carlton. As they moved towards the Capitol grounds, Weeks filmed a video of the crowd and stated, “We are marching to the Capitol building, Ladies and Gentleman, to show these Congressmen who runs America.”

“We’re taking back our country! This is our 1776!” Weeks said in a video he recorded of himself.

In the 31 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,106 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.