DCPS provides update after teen shoots into large crowd outside First Coast High School football game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public School officials will discuss safety measures at school games after a teen shot into a large crowd Friday night at a high school football game, according to police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, who they identified as Devonn Thompson,15, was grazed in the head and shot in the leg. Investigators have not confirmed whether the suspect was a student.

Thompson was arrested for discharging a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed firearm.

The Sheriff’s Office said it received information from school police earlier in the day that there could be possible fights. In response, officers increased security at the game between First Coast High School and Ribault High School.

The Duval County Schools police chief believes due to security measures in place, the suspect never entered the game with a firearm.