FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County deputies need help finding a woman who hasn’t been heard from for several days.

Deputies said Laura Cooper, 51, is a transient who is typically in the area of Old Kings Road and Palm Coast Parkway, but she may have headed east along State Road 100 toward Flagler Beach yesterday.

Anyone who thinks they’ve seen Laura Cooper is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.