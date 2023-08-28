Gov. DeSantis gives $1 million to bolster security at EWU in wake of ‘racially-motivated’ shooting nearby

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced the state is putting an additional $1 million toward increasing security on the campus of Edward Waters University.

The announcement comes following the “racially-motivated” shooting that is being called a hate crime by the FBI at a Dollar General on Kings Road on Saturday.

(EWU officials are set to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Click the video player above to watch live)

The shooter, who was carrying an AR-15-style rifle that had swastikas drawn on it, was seen on Edward Waters University’s campus moments before gunfire erupted.

MORE | Hate crime: 3 killed in shooting at Jacksonville store by gunman with swastika-painted PA-15

“We are not going to allow our HBCUs to be targets for hateful scumbags,” DeSantis said. “I’ve directed my administration to use every resource available to ensure the Edward Waters campus is safe following this shooting and to help the impacted families as they mourn their loved ones.”

DeSantis said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was on the campus Monday and evaluating security for infrastructure.

DeSantis also added that the state is putting $100,000 from Volunteer Florida toward a charity supporting the victims of the shooting.