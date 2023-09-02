Argument unfolds at community meeting to provide healing one week after Dollar General shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An argument broke out after a community event hosted by city leaders that was intended to focus on healing just a week after the neighborhood was impacted by a racially motivated shooting that killed three people.

The media was not allowed inside the event but at some point, large groups of people started walking out saying what was happening inside was not right.

Pastor Dr. Stanley McAllister Jr. was heard yelling more needs to be done and he’s tired of fighting for change in this community. City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman was exchanging words with McAllister, telling him that what he was yelling about was causing more harm by hurting the families who are grieving.

Others tried to usher Pittman back into the church while she was going back and forth with the pastor.

McAllister said the reason he was so upset was because when it was time for people inside the meeting to speak, he said elected officials didn’t want to hear real concerns, so he and another person were asked to leave.

“If we’re telling you this is what we need to start the healing process you should’ve did it, you work for us. But to tell us that we got to leave or voice our opinion why did you call us here? It doesn’t make sense,” he said.

Pittman called the incident a disruption.

“Unfortunately we had a disruption of individuals that were showboating they had concerns about last week and I don’t have a problem with addressing those issues, but today wasn’t that,” Pittman said.

McAllister also said he is going to start a petition to recall the council member.

Pittman said her record speaks for itself in response to McAllister’s petition. She also reminded people of the things coming in the future to help victims and the neighborhood.