JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed in a shooting Saturday evening on Old Kings Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO said when they arrived to the area around 7:50 p.m., they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

JSO is speaking to witnesses and checking surveillance video.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the JSO non-emergency number at 630-0500, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-866-845-TIPS.