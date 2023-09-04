1-year-old dies in Palm Coast shooting; death may have been accidental: FCSO

The Flager County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 1-year-old girl was shot and killed Sunday night. The shooting may have been accidental, the sheriff said.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to “a frantic 911 call” reporting the shooting in Palm Coast just before midnight.

When deputies arrived, they found the child had been shot in the head.

The 18-month-old girl was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said Monday morning detectives are still gathering evidence and talking to witnesses and no arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available.

“This is a tragic situation, and we offer our condolences to the family and friends of this little girl. This was a young life cut way too short,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “While God has a new little angel, we will investigate this incident along with the State Attorney’s Office Homicide Investigation Unit until all facts are known. There is no threat to the community. The incident was contained inside this residence and all persons present or involved have been identified.”