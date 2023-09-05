15-year-old charged in fatal shooting of teen in Sandalwood neighborhood: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 15-year-old has been charged with murder in the death of another teen who was found fatally shot Saturday in the middle of a road in the Sandalwood neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Bobby Trustin Dann was arrested Sunday and charged with murder in connection with the death of a 15-year-old, who was identified by family members as Me’kel Queen.

JSO said around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting on Java Drive. They found Queen unresponsive in the street. He died at the scene.

Investigators initially said it was unclear what led to the shooting, but witnesses said they heard some type of dispute before the juvenile was shot.

Dann was identified as the suspect in the shooting and arrested the next day.

Queen’s father said he found out about his son’s death from a phone call.

“I’m just devastated. I haven’t been eating. It’s hard to do anything knowing my son is gone,” Donnell Queen said. “It hurts me deeply that my last words weren’t ‘I love you,’ but deep down inside I know he knows I love him.”

So far this year, 19 children under the age of 18 have been shot in our area, and five of those have resulted in deaths.

Queen’s family started a GoFundMe to raise money for the 15-year-old’s funeral expenses.