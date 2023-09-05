Missing, endangered 79-year-old last seen driving on I-10 near Live Oak area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 79-year-old last seen driving a pick-up truck on Interstate 10 between Jacksonville and Live Oak.

Pansy Arwood was reported missing by her family early Monday on Jacksonville’s northside. Police believe Arwood could be suffering from early-onset dementia because of her age.

She is reported to be driving a 2014 Black Chevrolet Silverado with a Florida tag: ARW00D4.

Arwood is 5 foot 6 inches and weighs 125 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen her or have information that can lead to her whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or 911.