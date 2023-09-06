Retired NFL quarterback, Tom Brady, enters into a unique partnership with Delta Airlines

Delta Airlines has announced a partnership with seven-time Super Bowl champion, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Tom Brady, on Wednesday. The company says the partnership connects Brady’s expertise in teamwork, performance and perseverance directly to Delta as a long-term strategic adviser.

“Delta’s people are driven by their commitment to world-class performance, excellence and a desire to achieve best-in-class results,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “Bringing a leader like Tom onto the Delta team furthers our mission to connect the world while accelerating our drive to continuously improve for our colleagues, customers and communities.”

In his first year, Brady will work closely with Delta’s employees for onboarding, cultural familiarity and immersion into the Delta organization. Delta says Brady’s work will target the following areas:

Employees: Brady will partner with Delta to develop and advise on strategic training and teamwork tools for the airline’s more than 90,000 employees.

Customers: Leaning into Delta’s “Keep Climbing” ethos, Brady will support the company’s brand identity in select elements of Delta’s marketing and customer engagement.

Communities: Brady will support Delta’s work to positively impact communities where employees live and work, inspiring the next generation of Delta community leaders.

“I am grateful to be joining the Delta family, a company I have loved and respected for years,” Brady said. “Growing up with a mother as a flight attendant, I have always admired the people that make seamless air transportation possible. Throughout my career, my teammates and I flew Delta countless times, spending hours traveling for some of the most important games of our lives, even celebrating Super Bowl wins on the plane. Those championship teams were built off of great leadership and a commitment to excellence, and Delta certainly shares those qualities. Now, alongside Ed and the Delta team, I look forward to playing my part to continue the company’s success.”