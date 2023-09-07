‘It makes no sense to me’: Mother of twins who suffocated in toy chest shares her pain, new details about deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The mother of twins who died last month after being found inside a toy chest shared the pain her family has experienced since their deaths and heartbreaking details about how they were found in a lengthy post on social media.

Sadie Myers shared the statement over the weekend in which she expressed her gratitude to those who’ve donated money to her family. An online fundraiser has already raised more than $25,000.

“I don’t really know how to say thank you in a way that reflects how grateful we are to all of you. Those words aren’t good enough to express the gratitude we all feel,” she wrote. “We’ve talked about this page and how it means so much just knowing that so many people are thinking about us and the beautiful babies we lost.”

Myers said four-year-olds Kellan and Aurora often woke each other up in the middle of the night to play together. That night, they woke up and unpacked their toy chest. They then climbed inside to play and fell asleep together, she said.

Sometime in the night, she wrote, one of the twins may have kicked or moved which caused the airtight cedar chest to shut. When the rest of the family woke up and couldn’t find the twins they franticly searched the house.

An older brother found the twins in the toy chest and thought they were just sleeping.

“So as they slept, all snuggled up together, they slowly ran out of oxygen within a couple of hours and passed away. They never even knew it was happening. There was no sudden gasp for air, it was a very slow transition from sleep to passing on,” she wrote. “It makes no sense to me and never will…I hope knowing this helps in some way, and I hope if you have a toy box like this that you destroy it immediately!!!”

The family plans to hold the twins’ funeral next Friday.

The medical examiner will officially determine how they died.

As of Wednesday, no charges have been filed against anyone involved.