‘In her name, we fight this fight against hate’: Angela Carr, victim of racist New Town attack, remembered at service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Honoring the life of Angela Carr.

On Friday morning, family members gathered at The Bethel Church in downtown Jacksonville to celebrate her life.

Carr, whom friends called “Angie,” was one of three people killed in a racially motivated attack in the New Town neighborhood nearly two weeks ago.

The hurt from the racist shooting carried out by a white gunman hasn’t left the community and Mayor Donna Deegan who spoke during the service said hate has no home in Jacksonville.

Angela Carr’s family faced the pain on Friday but managed to honor and celebrate her life. They hope a positive change can come from the tragedy.

Carr’s family said she was tough, wise, had no fear and always took care of them.

They don’t want Carr to be forgotten.

“She was strong, she was a hardworking woman. I watched her do everything as a child. We talked every day, no matter what, every day,” son Chayvaughn Payne said.

Payne said his mother was a confident queen and shared how hard it was to speak about her and come to terms with the tragedy that took her.

“That Saturday morning it wasn’t right,” he said. “I didn’t think I was losing my mother that day.”

Three people, including Carr, are now gone because of hate.

Church leaders described how the shooting was not only an attack on the families but on the entire community. And they prayed for healing.

“I can’t explain why this happened to Angela. But I can make sure that it is not forgotten. In her name, we fight this fight against hate,” said Rev. Al Sharpton.

There are plans to start a scholarship in her name so her story is told to upcoming generations.

Sharpton pledged $5,000 to the scholarship fund and the Anti-Defamation League, whose president was at the service, pledged to match.