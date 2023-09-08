Services being held for 3 victims of racist attack at Jacksonville Dollar General store

A.J. Laguerre Jr., Angela Carr and Jerrald Gallion were killed in a racially-motivated attack at a Dollar General store in New Town.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family, friends and the Jacksonville community are paying their final respects on Friday and Saturday to those who died in a racist attack at a Dollar General store in New Town.

Saturday marks two weeks since the shooting.

A memorial service will be at The Bethel Baptist Church on Friday at 11:30 a.m. for Angela Carr.

Carr was 52 years old, and the first person shot.

She was sitting in her car outside the Dollar General after dropping someone off.

Carr is remembered as a mother of three and a grandmother of 14.

The Rev. Al Sharpton will give her eulogy and her family’s attorney, Ben Crump, plans to make a national call for Justice at today’s service.

“She was a caring mother,” said Dr. David W. Green Sr., who is the pastor of St. Stephen AME Church where Carr attended. “She was a person who was a provider. She provided for her family. She was just a loving, caring mother, who brought her child to church, and they had a church home.”

A.J. Laguerre, Jr.’s funeral is also happening Friday at 11 a.m.

It will be at Joshua Christian Faith Center on Saint Clair Street in the Woodstock neighborhood.

Laguerre worked at the Dollar General.

The 19-year-old had just graduated from high school and had dreams of becoming a professional video game streamer.

“A.J. was really quiet, but he was also loved by his family,” his grandmother in Nashville said.

“He really brought all of the brothers together,” his grandfather said.

A viewing is also planned for Jerrald Gallion.

It will go from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at St. Paul Church of Jacksonville on Winton Drive.

His funeral is planned for Saturday at 11 a.m. at the church.

Family members described Gallion as a loving and devoted father to his 4-year-old daughter. He was 29 years old.

“Jerrald I was a very loving person,” said Demornae Gibbs, who is Gallion’s sister. “Very hard-working. He loved his family.”

“If anything, I want his name to make us love one another a little bit more,” said Latiffany Gallion, who is one of Gallion’s other sisters. “Love this person a little bit more. Love that person a little bit more. We have to love each other a little bit more. So, he does not die in vain.”

“He helped others,” said Carrol Gibbs, who is Gallion’s mother. “He brought sunshine in our lives.”

There are GoFundMe accounts for each of the victims’ families.