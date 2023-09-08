Woman, 40, killed when pickup truck hits bicyclists in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old woman is dead, and a 45-year-old man is seriously injured, after being hit by a pickup truck on US-1 north of County Road 2002 on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, a pickup truck driven by a 32-year-old man was traveling southbound in the outside lane when he traveled to the right, crossing over the solid white line.

The bicyclists traveling southbound in the same area — riding in the bicycle lane — were struck by the truck, according to FHP.

The woman passed away and the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Neither were wearing helmets, according to the report. The truck driver was not hurt.

All three individuals were from Ormond Beach.

The crash is under investigation.