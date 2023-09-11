Another coastal St. Johns County home deemed unsafe

Home on A1A in Vilano Beach set to be torn down.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Another St. Johns County home that is in danger of falling into the ocean is deemed unsafe.

The home on A1A right next to the infamous “blue house,” which was torn down last month, is still accessible and livable at the owner’s discretion but St. Johns County issued an unsafe structure notice on July 26.

MORE | Infamous ‘blue house’ in Vilano Beach finally torn down

The foundation of the four-bedroom home, whose design is similar to that of the “blue house,” has been significantly eroded away which has left damage all around the home.

County property records show the property at 3550 Coastal Highway was sold on Aug. 24 for $750,000.

SJC officials say the new owners are working with the Department of Environmental Protection and with the county to find solutions. The owners have plans to go before the planning and zoning adjustment board.