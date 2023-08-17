Infamous ‘blue house’ in Vilano Beach finally torn down

Before demolition and after of the infamous Vilano Beach "blue house."

VILANO BEACH, Fla. – The infamous “blue house” in Vilano Beach — a St. Johns County home that gained national attention after the beach below it was washed away during recent powerful storms — was finally demolished Thursday after delays over a sea turtle nest found under the home.

In May, the home was declared unsafe and slated for demolition by St. Johns County but in June, a sea turtle nest was found under the home on A1A, so the demolition was put on hold.

PHOTOS: Click the image below for a slideshow of the blue house demolition

Infamous "blue house" in Vilano Beach shown two years ago on Google Maps, one year ago in a News4JAX photo and Thursday with the demolition. (WJXT)

County environmental officials extended the hold last month to make sure the hatchlings had cleared the nest.

The green light was finally given, and the house was torn down Thursday.

According to a listing on Zillow, the beachfront lot minus the house can still be yours for $575,000.

“Build a seawall and this 100 X 65 parcel is ready for YOUR dream beach house!” the listing reads.

Before the home was slated for demolition, the home that hovers above the beach was listed for $1.2 million.