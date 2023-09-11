It’s fiesta time!: The events celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hispanic Heritage Month is just around the corner, and Jacksonville residents will have plenty of opportunities to celebrate at events across the area.

The national celebration, which runs from Sept. 15 until Oct. 15, aims to embrace the rich history and culture of American citizens who have ancestors from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and South America.

Jacksonville has a large Hispanic population, and it is rapidly growing. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of 2021, the Latino population represented 10.9% of the total population in Jacksonville. Furthermore, the First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce says the Hispanic Community grows by about 5% every year.

To make sure you don’t miss out on the fun and the amazing opportunity to learn more about this growing community, News4JAX has compiled a list of Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations:

If you are a foodie, then you can’t miss out on this event hosted by the First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. This event will feature authentic Latino and Hispanic beverages and cuisine. Attendants will also get to enjoy handmade art pieces and great music.

Tour of Flavors will take place at Jardín on Park located on 2594 Park St. in Jacksonville.

Tour of Flavors will feature Latin American gastronomy. (First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce)

MOSH Passport Series, in partnership with First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, will be hosting a day-long event that will feature local Hispanic vendors, Latin American cuisine, a discussion panel with local artists, and more.

The event will take place at the Museum of Science & History located on 1025 Museum Circle in Jacksonville.

Join the Jumbo Shrimp in celebrating the legacy and 89th birthday of player Roberto Clemente. This special night presented by Florida Blue and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will also kick off the Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations with special guest DJ Mas Appeal, who will be playing Hispanic Heritage-themed music during the game and for the fireworks soundtrack.

The community event will take place at the Jumbo Shrimp Stadium located on 301 A Philip Randolph Blvd. in Jacksonville.

This is your chance to try some of the best tacos in Jacksonville, all in one place!

The Jax Taco Fest is back for its 4th edition with a two-day event that will include a chihuahua race, a decorated sombrero hat contest, and lots of entertainment that features the vibrant Mexican culture.

This year, the event will be held at the Clay County Fairgrounds located on 2497 Florida 16 in Green Cove Springs.

Jax Taco Fest 4th edition at the Clay County Fairgrounds. (The Original Jax Taco Fest)

Did we miss an event? Email WebTeam@wjxt.com to have your event added to our list.